Yosemite comes from behind to beat Minarets 16-10

After being down 7-5 to Minarets at the end of five innings, the Yosemite girls softball team exploded for a total of 11 runs in the sixth and seventh inning, to win its first game of the 2018 season 16-10 at Minarets on .
Junior lina McBride was the starting pitcher for Yosemite. Sophomore Rave Prater relieved McBride with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the second inning. Prater went right to work striking out Parada to end the Mustangs threat.
It was in the fourth inning that the Badger bats came alive to score four runs, adding another 7 runs in the seventh for a comfortable lead with the Mustangs coming up in the bottom of the seventh. Minarets scored 1 run in sixth and 2 more in the seventh, but it was too little, too late to overcome the Badgers.
Prater, McBride, and senior left fielder Kylie Seals each had 3 hits for Yosemite, with Seals leading the team with 4 RBIs. Page Szabadi and Kaycee Corneal each had 2 hits for the Badgers.
P. Cheema scored 4 runs for Minarets. Darcy Garcia had 3 hits, scored two runs and had 2 RBIs for Minarets.
Taylor Rousey pitched the entire game for the Mustangs, giving up 17 hits. At the plate she had 2 hits, scored a run, and had 2 RBIs .
Prater, who gave up 6 runs (2 earned) on 5 hits while striking out 9 Mustang batters, picked up the win in relief for Yosemite.
It was freshman Corneal, who had a triple a in the top of the sixth inning which started a two-out, 4 run rally that put Yosemite ahead to stay.
5-1 win over Livingston
Prater came back on Thursday to pitch a complete game giving up just four hits in Yosemite’s 5-1 win over Livingston March 1.
Prater, the team’s MVP last season, went 3 for 3 at the plate, scored 2 runs and stole a base.
Seals had two hits, a walk, 1 run scored, and 2 RBIs.
McBride, Corneal, and Victoria Arredondo each had a double for the Badgers.
Third baseman Caitlyn Burns lead the defense as she retired five Wolf batters on fielded ground balls with perfect throws to first base. Cynthia Quintero pitched the entire game for Livingston.
Annie Winton, Katelynn Rodriguez, Quintero and Alondra Zamora had the four singles off Prater. Kianna Bererra scored the only run for Livingston after reaching base on an error. Winton was stellar at shortstop for the Wolves, and Lopez and Zamora each turned in a double play on outfield fly ball catches and throws back to the infield.
Yosemite’s next opponent is Immanuel of Reedley on March 6 at 3:30 p.m. Yosemite will compete in the 19th Annual Jackson Lions Club Tournament during March 9-10.
Comments