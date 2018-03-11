Jessalyn Talley of Oakhurst needs votes to be on cover of Jetset magazine

Oakhurst resident Jessalyn Talley, 19, has entered an online modeling contest and is hoping for supporters and friends to vote for her for the chance to be the next cover model for Jetset magazine.
The contest is a fundraiser for B Positive Children’s Cancer Foundation, which Talley is excited to support and be a part of.
The fifth phase of online voting ends March 14, and Talley hopes to be in the top five models who will move on to the next round, which will also require votes prior to March 21. In that round, only the first place model will move on to the next phase March 26-April 4. The final phase April 5-11 will decide the winner of the contest.
Jetset magazine, established in 2006, describes its-self as an American lifestyle magazine covering travel, fashion, fine dining, luxury automobiles and high-end real estate.
Talley has been featured in the Sierra Star for her princess party business called Simpli Charmed. She is also taking online Psychology classes and training to be a life coach, all while working at the Enchanted Florist & Whatnots in Oakhurst.
You can vote for Talley by going to voteforjessa.com which will link you to her voting site.
Although the site is raising money for childhood cancer, a free daily vote is welcomed.
You can follow Talley on facebook.
Comments