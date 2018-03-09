Mary Lilia “Lee” Joyce 1937-2018

Mary Lilia “Lee” Joyce
Lee Joyce passed away on February 21, 2018 in her home in Ahwahnee, at the age of 81. She was born on January 15, 1937 in Michigan, the only daughter of John Baptiste and Rose Potelle.
Lee married the love of her life, Kenneth Joyce, an engineer, in 1959 and in 1969 they relocated to the SF Bay Area. She was a hard-working, talented and compassionate nurse until her retirement in 2003 when they settled in the beautiful hills of Ahwahnee.
Along with raising two daughters and working, one of Lee’s favorite hobbies was raising and showing purebred Persian cats. She won multiple awards including Grand Championships.
She traveled throughout the world, especially enjoying family trips to Yosemite. Lee nurtured flowers and the natural fauna around her home which brought her much happiness and fulfillment. One of her favorite spots was a natural plant Labyrinth she built with her grandson in her back yard. She was proud to know her ancestry and encouraged all of us to know our own. She is remembered as a strong and independent woman who was kind, honest and welcoming.
Lee is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ken Joyce of Ahwahnee, daughters Susan Joyce Randall (Dave) of Madera Barbara Joyce-Shaikh (Zoby) of San Jose, grandchildren Kenneth Randall (Susie) of Seattle, WA, Heather Randall of Madera and Jaqueline Joyce Shaikh of San Jose, great grandchildren Helen and Kenny Randall, as well as her beloved dog, Atia, and numerous loving relatives and friends.
A family service will be held at a later date.
