Yosemite High Badger track team prepares for season

A 1987 graduate of Yosemite High School that still holds a track record at the school, Cari Rumohr, is the new head coach of the Badger Track & Field team.
“I’m excited about the opportunity,” said Rumohr, who is also the school’s athletic trainer and teachers ROP classes in sports medicine.
“I love track,” Rumohr said enthusiasticly. “It is the one sport where you can fit anywhere. If you work hard you will see results. It is a great sport where there is the right balance of team versus individual. I want to make this a great experience for all our athletes.”
A graduate of Fresno State, Rumohr served as an assistant track coach at YHS in the early nineties, and also competed in track. Her 4x400 meter relay team still holds the school record of 4:08.69.
The Yosemite High School track and field program has been one of the most successful in YHS history. Former Head Coach Walker Vaughn led the boys and girls programs to 17 league titles and a CIF championship in his tenure. Coach Vaughn relinquished his head coaching duties at the end of last year’s season but he and his wife Kellie will still be assisting the program.
Rumohr inherits a wealth of talent with the girls program. The girls are coming off their third straight North Sequoia League title and YHS owned the sprints, jumps, and hurdles in ther league.
The girls return multi-event league title winners. Junior sprinter/jumper Sayda Taylor fought through an early-season injury last year but returned to her stellar form late in the season. Taylor is the YHS record holder in the 100 meter dash (12.54) and 200m (25.25), is second all-time in the high jump (5-foot-4) and third in the long jump at (17-feet-2).
In her freshman year, she placed second in the 200 at the CIF Central Section Masters Meet, advancing her to the highly competitive California State Track & Field Championship meet at Buchanan High School. The dual-sport athlete was a key player on this season’s volleyball team that won the NSL and made it to the title game of the Central Section D-III playoffs where Yosemite lost to Mission Oaks High of Tulare.
The volleyball team advanced to the North Region of the State D-III playoffs, and in a loss to Sonora Taylor had 23 digs, 12 kills, 3 blocked shots and 3 ace serves.
Senior sprinter/jumper Peyton Garner, who will play soccer for Fresno Pacific University next season, is 4th all-time in the long jump at 16-5 and 6th in the 100 (13.02) and 200 (27.14).
The Badgers return other top 10 performers. The hurdles have two: junior Chloe Duke and senior Alli Ruiz in both the 100m and 300m hurdle events. Duke and Ruiz are also keys in both relays. Duke has also long jumped 15-feet-5 good for 7th all-time at YHS.
The 4x100 relay team of Garner, Taylor, Duke and sophomore Abby Rumohr ran the third fastest time in history last season at 51.11. All are back and are poised to break the record of 50.48 set in 1983.
In the field events Rumohr pole vaulted 8-feet-6 in her freshman season. The school record is 9-0. Sarah Meeks threw 94-feet-10 in the discus last year and is in a position to break the record of 103-6.
Kerman, which competed in track and field for the first time last season will be the Badgers stiffest challenge to a title.
Boys team
The Badger boys are coming off a third place NSL finish last season. The strength of the team was in the weights with senior Peter Martinez setting the school record in the discus at of 160-feet-3. Martinez threw the shot 46-feet-4 for 5th place all-time. Martinez should shatter both marks this season.
Martinez will be joined by senior Klay Kliest who sits at No. 5 on the record books with his 129-feet-4 discus throw and should break into the top 10 this season in the shot.
Russell Zelazo and Isaac Rumohr will anchor the distance runners. Rumohr broke into the top 10 in the 3200m with a time of 10:31 last season.
Coaching staff
Walker and Kellie Vaughn will remain on the coaching staff. Walker will coach the high jump and sprints and Kellie will handle the long and triple jump. Shaina and DJ Zelazo will coach the distance and throws respectively, while Rumohr will take the hurdles and pole vault.
The team opens their season at the Sanger Spring Classic this Saturday at Sanger. The Yosemite Invitational is scheduled for Friday, April 6.
