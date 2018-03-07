Sierra Star recognized with Gruner awards

Last week, Sierra Star Editor Brian Wilkinson and former reporter Morgan Voorhis were recognized at the 30th annual George F. Gruner journalism awards.
Voorhis won first place in the weekly paper division for her news photo of a mom hugging her smirking kindergartner on his first day of school.
Wilkinson received two honorable mentions - for an editorial on the selection process for the new community college campus in the Oakhurst area - and for his sports story on the recovery and return to Badger Stadium of Yosemite High JV football player PJ Kuzmitski, who had the lower portion of his right leg amputated after a catastrophic horrendous injury on the practice field.
Yosemite High School graduate and former Sierra Star reporter Carmen George won first place in the large daily paper division for her feature story, “The forgotten children of Motel Drive have a champion in a former gang member.”
Other first place award winners included Fresno Bee journalists Rory Appleton, Mark Warszawski and Gail Marshall.
The Gruner awards are sponsored by The Bee and the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Fresno State, and the judging is done by a group of professional journalists outside the Valley, and is open to San Joaquin Valley newspapers in three categories - large daily newspapers (circulation more than 50,000), small daily newspapers and weekly papers.
The Gruner awards are funded by the Central Valley Foundation and the Central Valley Community Foundation.
