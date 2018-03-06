Sheriff’s Log: Stolen cords of wood, meth and flashlight assault

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office received 68 calls during the week of Feb. 26 - Mar.4. Below is a sampling of those calls for the Mountain Area.
Oakhurst
☆ Feb. 26: A deputy observed a parked vehicle with two males inside, while on patrol. During the investigation it was determined one of the males was in possession of a white powder/rock substance suspected to be methamphetamine, weighing .87 grams without packaging. This male was placed into custody.
☆ Feb. 27: Deputies were dispatched to the 49000 block of Vista Heights Lane regarding an assault on a male subject. One male subject was hit in the head with a flashlight by another male subject. An investigation was conducted and a report was written.
☆ Mar. 1:A deputy was dispatched to the 50000 block of Road 426 in regards to theft. The victim reported approximately 2 cords of wood were stolen from her property. The victim and several witnesses were contacted. Currently, there are no suspects.
☆ Mar. 4: A deputy was dispatched to the 49000 block of Pierce Drive regarding vandalism. An investigation was completed and it was found a possible theft had occurred. The previous renter possibly took the hot water heater prior to moving out. A report was completed to document the incident.
Coarsegold
☆ Feb. 27: A deputy was dispatched to the 46000 block of Lucky Lane regarding a female who assaulted two security officers. The female was placed under citizens arrest at the scene. During the investigation, the suspect was also found to be on active parole. While being booked into jail, she assaulted a law enforcement officer.
☆ Feb. 27: A deputy was dispatched to the 30000 block of Mohawk Road in regards to a bullet hole in a window. A report was taken.
☆ Feb. 28: A deputy was dispatched to Road 416 and Savage Road regarding a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road. During contact an adult female was arrested for a felony warrant out of Fresno County and an adult male was arrested for being in possession of a loaded firearm in the vehicle and for being in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
☆ Mar. 2: A deputy responded to the 35000 block of Highway 41 regarding an intoxicated male subject laying on the road. The subject was booked for public intoxication.
Raymond
☆ Mar. 1: A deputy was dispatched to the 32000 block of Road 608 regarding an adult male who was reported to have assaulted his Grandmother. The male suspect was arrested and booked for assault and making criminal threats towards family members.
Comments