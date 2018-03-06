Hall throws 1 hitter in Minarets 8-3 win over Yosemite

On his first outing, Minarets High School junior southpaw Aaron Hall looked in mid-season form throwing a complete game one hitter against Yosemite (1-1) March 28, as the Mustangs (1-1) beat the Badgers 8-3. He had 12 strike-outs in the game.
This was the Badger’s second game in the 6-game Minarets tournament that is being played over a three-week period. The Badgers beat Mclain 7-4 in its first game of the season and the tournament.
It was also the Mustang’s third win of the season without a loss, after beating Mariposa 4 -3 and McLain 15 - 6.
Playing at Minarets, the Mustangs got off to a quick start scoring all its eight runs in the first two innings.
The Badgers got 3 runs in the fifth inning, but could not overcome the big early lead by the Mustangs.
Pitching duties for Yosemite were shared by Evan Prater, Austen Burgeno and Owen Bazzar.
Yosemite’s 3 runs came from senior Prater and junior catcher Sage Crosswhite drawing walks and scoring, and junior Chris Ward getting the lone hit off Hall, eventually crossing home plate.
For the Mustangs, junior Tyler Painter went 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI and junior Zack Redman had 3 RBIs.
The Badgers played Mariposa Tuesday and Parlier Wednesday in the tournament. Results were not available at press time.
The Mustangs were scheduled to play Sierra Tuesday and Liberty Thursday in the tournament.
