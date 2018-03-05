Yosemite Lady Badgers basketball team off to Sacramento Wednesday

After losing to the Central Section D-II No. 3 seed Mission Oak High (23-7, 10-0) of Tulare 61-46 on March 2 in the section Semi-Finals round, the No. 2 seed Yosemite High girls basketball team (25-7) has received an invite to the CIF D-III Northern California state playoffs with a 7 p.m. game Wednesday against the West Campus High School Warriors (24-7) in Sacramento.
The Warriors, coached by John Langston, average 61 points, 26 rebounds and 15 steals a game.
Senior Nina Johnson leads the team in four categories - scoring (16 ppg), rebounds (7 pg), assists (3.5 pg), and steals (3.6 pg).
The school is located at 5022 58th street in Sacramento.
After beating Yosemite, Mission Oak advanced to the D-II Central Section title game against No. 1 seed Bakersfield High at Selland Arena last Friday, losing a close game, 54-52.
