Moses meet and greet Wednesday

Carol Moses, candidate for Madera County Superior Court Judge Seat No. 2, will host a meet and greet reception 5 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7 at Yosemite Wine Tails, 40409 Highway 41.
Moses, a former Yosemite National Park ranger will share information about herself, her campaign and two youth projects with which she is involved with. She chairs the Law Day Yosemite event, which will be held May 4 in Yosemite.
Last Friday she co-chaired Open Doors, a session that brings high school students from around the area into Federal Courts to be jurors on a mock criminal trial, which is presided over by a Federal Judge. After the students reach a verdict, they discuss how they reached their verdict with the judge and their teachers.
Moses has been an attorney for 25 years with much of her work in Federal court. She regularly appears in courthouses in Madera, Mariposa and Fresno counties as well as in Yosemite National Park. Her name appears on the June 5 ballot for the seat that is currently held by the Honorable Charles Wieland, who is retiring this summer.
Judge Wieland has endorsed Moses as have retired Madera County Sheriff John Anderson, the Madera County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association and the Madera Police Officers’ Association.
Details: MosesforJudge.org, email info@MosesforJudge.org, (559) 683-6303.
