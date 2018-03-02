Volunteers sought as visitor center prepares for busy tourist season

“Do you have and love sharing knowledge of our local area?” Steve Montalto, creative director of Visit Yosemite Madera County asks. “ Do you want to help make a guest’s visit to Yosemite and our area a fantastic one? Then the visitors bureau wants you.”
The organization’s visitor center at 40343 Highway 41, provided information to more than 33,000 visitors last year. The volunteers staffing the front desk meet guests from around the world, including 62-square mile Liechtenstein, helping them achieve their ideal visit to the area including Yosemite National Park.
“Visit Yosemite | Madera County seeks committed, eager volunteers to help our worldwide visitors make the best of their time in Madera County and Yosemite, especially during the challenging busy months of spring, summer and early fall,” said visitor center Coordinator Judi Hussain.
Open House March 7
An open house will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7, at the visitor center at 40343 Hwy 41 in Oakhurst for those wanting more information about the volunteer positions.
Requirements for volunteering involve a minimum of four hours per month with four hours per week preferred, a willingness to become an expert on Madera County and Yosemite National Park, a pledge of excellence in service to guests and a commitment to attend volunteer classes and events during the year.
Volunteers will receive training and area tours to acquaint them with area lodging, transportation, restaurants and activities available in Eastern Madera County and Yosemite.
Although not required, volunteer second language skills, help visitors understand more about their visit to the area.
Volunteers are motivated to be at the visitor center for a variety of reasons.
“I chose to volunteer so I could learn more about the area as I had just moved here,” said Michele Mertens, a four-year volunteer. “I wanted to work with like-minded people and I’ve made great friends while doing so.”
“I get to meet people from all over the world and it gets me out of the house,” said volunteer Susan Pressnell.
“I find it especially rewarding helping people from various countries as they plan their vacation,” said Martha VanAman, now a part time employee after volunteering for three years. “For many, it is the trip of a lifetime and I love sharing ‘my’ special things to do, see and eat. The guests are always in a good mood because they are on holiday and I enjoy hearing where else their travels have taken them.”
“I love the diversity of the people we assist and volunteering helps our community,” said volunteer Beverly Spears.
She also enjoys the great people she works with, the familiarization tours of the area visiting the businesses and learning more about the community.
For additional information or to RSVP for the open house: judi@yosemitethisyear.com, (559) 683-4636.
Comments