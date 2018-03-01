No. 3 seed Mission Oak defeats No. 2 seed Yosemite 61-46

The Yosemite High girls basketball team (24-7, 10-0 NSL) was defeated at home last night 61-46 by Mission Oak High School (23-6, 10-0) of Tulare in the CIF Central Section D-II semi-finals playoff game.
The Lady Badgers were the No. 2 seed team in the section and the Mission Oak Warriors were No. 3.
Yosemite fell behind 13-8 at the end of the first quarter and were down 31-13 at the half.
The game’s high scorer was Mission Oak’s sophomore Gabby Matlock with 19, followed by teammate Kambryia Elzy with 17.
The Warriors will play the No. 1 seed Bakersfield High for the D-II section title at 6 p.m tomorrow night at Fresno’s Selland Arena. Bakersfield defeated Shafter 57-39 last night to advance to the championship game.
Against Mission Oak, junior Hailey Rich was the only Badger to score in double figures with 15. Yosemite’s leading scorer, Grace Fries was held to 9 points. Other Yosemite scorers were Allison Bernardi (8), Siena Oswald (6), Lilly Graffigna (5) and Sophie McGoldrick (3).
The Badgers are expected to be selected to participate in the D-II state tournament with a possible away game next Wednesday. The playoff bracket will be released Saturday.
