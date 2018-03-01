Internet for All Now Act workshop to be held in Madera

A public workshop providing information on the Internet for All Now Act Act is scheduled to be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 16 at the Madera Council Chambers, 205 W. 4th St. in Madera.
The workshop is being spearheaded by the California Public Utilities Commission as part of its implementation of the Internet for All Now Act, which promotes broadband adoption and infrastructure deployment in underserved areas, with the goal of providing broadband access to no less than 98 percent of all households in the state, according to a press release.
CPUC officials are seeking feedback on the implementation and proposed programatic changes to its broadband grant program, the release said.
During the workshop, officials will discuss broadband grant program changes, new methods for private-public partnerships for regional solutions and existing carrier commitments. The CPUC will also look at tactics and strategies for community engagement and leadership on grant proposals to achieve program goals.
Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork
