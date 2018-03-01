Bass Lake has secrets

After handling our everyday work assignments and personal responsibilities, the weekend once again sneaks up upon us.
Where should we travel for our weekend get-a-way? Do we take another drive into Yosemite Valley or maybe just stay closer to home and search for an unfamiliar trail. Sometimes timing can be in our favor and introduce us to a new area adventure.
Our senior hiking group that is very active locally. They have information on trails that have been forgotten or just not popular to our hiking public. Last week I received my weekly information on the designated hikes for their upcoming week. On Friday the 16th the senior hikers were hiking a road and trail located within the Bass Lake Dam area. Over the last few decades I thought I’ve covered every back road and trail around the dam. But this hiking information caught my attention.
The guide heading up this adventure is Linda Shepler. She is quite the experienced hiker and has been a tour guide throughout Yosemite Valley and surrounding areas. As I was reading through the information I realized this hike would take me into an area that was not familiar. What intrigued me were the grave sites of two local Mono Indian women dating back into the early 1900’s. Separating their site just over a mile hike are four workers graves that were associated in the original construction of the Bass Lake Dam. For decades I heard rumors of these sites but the opportunity to search for this history never materialized.
On the morning of February 16, I met with the senior hikers along Road 274 north of Bass Lake. I wasn’t the only one curious, there were 30 others seeking a glimpse of history. Our hike started out on a service road to the dam area. First we viewed the grave site of the two Mono Indian women.
The site was located just off a widened trail overshadowed by trees. A fence with a sign surrounded this scarred area and was dated 1911 and 1904. North Fork Museum stated; they were mother and daughter, Julie and Jennie Hall and possibly died from a disease called Small Pox.
We hiked across the dam and over a mile to another access dirt road to the location of the four dam workers. The two cement rectangular graves were at separate locations on opposite sides of this dirt road. One grave marker contained the remains of three men - Theophilus Belmontes, Alex Carso and Agapito Mora. The second grave has the remains of George Pell dated 1910. Word of mouth states the four men were killed from a crane accident during the construction of the Bass Lake Dam around 1910.
The flume on the south side of Bass Lake was barely flowing which is unusual for this time of year. Hopefully we are graced with a few storms before this winter season is complete. Our pine and cedar trees need a boost before the heat of summer is upon us.
This four and a half mile hike was easy to moderate. Even if you can’t locate these historical markers, the path ways surrounding this construction area of Bass Lake Dam will be rewarding. This location is around 3,450 feet and is ideal for an afternoon day hike when our surrounding mountains are covered with a blanket of snow.
