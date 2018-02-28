Come out Wednesday and help get your Yosemite Badgers to Selland Arena

Two Yosemite High School students, Marlene Reeves, left, and Britani Messick, show their excitement following the Lady Badgers 63-49 Central Section D-II Quarter Finals playoff win over Tehachap Saturday night. The No. 2 seed Badgers hosted No. 3 seed Mission Oak Wednesday. The winner of that game will advance to Friday’s 6 p.m. D-II title game at Selland Arena. Go to www.sierrastar.com for results of Mission Oak game. Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star