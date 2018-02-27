News briefs- Kids Day, campaign events and more

County historic records online
The Madera County Library’s specialized History and Family Research room was selected as a California Revealed Library by the state in 2016. Since the selection, staff of the Library’s California History room have worked to preserve Madera County historic government records through digitization.
These records are now available to the public online. In addition, there were several movie reels pertaining to Madera County history that were also preserved through digitization. See at https://archive.org/details/maderacountylibrary.
Details: Madera Library, 121 North G Street, Madera - Mary Sholler, (559) 675-7871.
Kids Day March 6
More than 7,000 volunteers, including those in the Mountain Area, will be out bright and early March 6 selling special “Kids Day” editions of the Fresno Bee to raise money for Valley Children’s Hospital. The efforts of “Kids Day” have helped cover millions of dollars in care to treat children with potentially life-threatening conditions, but whose families may not have the ability to pay.
State of the County
The State of the County Luncheon, sponsored by the Madera County Economic Development Commission, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on March 29, at the Madera Municipal Golf Course. Tickets cost $30 per person and can be purchased by calling (559) 675-7768.
Guest speakers will be Chairman of the Madera County Board of Supervisors Tom Wheeler, City of Madera Mayor Andrew Medellin, Chowchilla Mayor Dennis Haworth and a representative from the Eastern Madera County Chamber Alliance.
Campaign reception
Attorney Carol Moses, a candidate for Madera County Superior Court Seat 2, will launch her campaign in the Oakhurst area 5 - 7 p.m. on March 1 at Galley 5, 40982 Highway 41.
Moses has received endorsements from the Honorable Charles A. Wieland, to fill his seat when he retires this summer, retired Sheriff John Anderson, the Madera County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association and the Madera Police Officers’ Association.
Refreshments will be served and those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP to info@MosesforJudge.org or call (559) 683-6303.
Details: www.MosesforJudge.org.
Derby fundraiser
The Committee to Re-elect District 5 Supervisor, Tom Wheeler, is hosting a derby themed fundraiser on Friday, March 9. Show up dressed in your derby best. There will be horse race “betting,” prizes for best decorated derby hat, fun derby games and a live auction.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a no host bar with signature drinks. Derby-style buffet dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $30. Winner Circle and Owner Box tables can be reserved for parties of 8 and 10.
Details: RSVP (559) 877.2973, www.eventbrite.com and search Tom Wheeler.
Comments