Local

Sheriff’s Log: preemptive measure to stop gun fight in the park

Madera County Sheriff’s Office

February 27, 2018 04:16 PM

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office received 85 calls during the week of Feb. 19-25. Below is a sampling of those calls for the Mountain Area.

Coarsegold

Feb. 19: A deputy made contact with an adult male on probation out of Mariposa County. He was arrested and booked for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and narcotics.

Feb. 20: A deputy was dispatched to the 46000 block of Lucky Lane regarding theft of a bag. An investigation was conducted and two suspects were identified. The suspects and the missing property were later located at the scene. Both suspects were booked.

Oakhurst

Feb. 19: Deputies made contact with a male in a vehicle at the Big-5 sporting goods parking lot. During the contact an adult male was arrested and booked for being in possession of a stolen vehicle out of Colusa County. Case report was written and filed with the District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

Feb. 19 Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 41 and Civic Circle in Oakhurst regarding a subject on the ground next to the roadway. The subject was contacted and determined to be publicly intoxicated. An arrest was made.

Feb. 21: A deputy was dispatched to a home located within the 40000 block of Alerna Way, regarding a report of a runaway juvenile. Prior to running away from home the juvenile made threats to kill his mother and his brother in their sleep. A search of the area was met with negative results. The juvenile was ultimately located.

Feb. 20 Deputies responded to the area of the 41000 block of Highway 49 for a vandalism and assault report. Upon arrival the suspect was located and placed under arrest.

Feb. 20: At approximately 2005 hours, the Sheriff's office received a report of a possible fight involving firearms that could take place in Oakhurst Park. Deputies were dispatched to that park as a preventative measure and no fight was observed or reported.

Feb. 25: Deputies were dispatched to 40000 block of Highway 49 regarding two subjects pan handling for money. During the investigation, one of the subjects was intoxicated and taken into custody.

Feb. 25: A deputy was dispatched to the 40000 block of Victoria Lane in regards to a theft from an unlocked vehicle. The case is suspended pending review of surveillance footage.

North Fork

Feb. 19: A deputy was dispatched to the 60000 block of Road 225 in North Fork regarding a burglary. A report was taken and evidence collected. The victims are out of the country.

Feb. 20: Deputies were dispatched to the 32000 block of Road 221 in North Fork for an unknown disturbance involving a firearm. Upon arrival, Deputies interviewed the alleged victim who refused to provide a statement as to what happened. Photos were taken of the injury.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Timelapse: See nature unveil a dusting of snow on Yosemite's Half Dome

View More Video