Sheriff’s Log: preemptive measure to stop gun fight in the park

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office received 85 calls during the week of Feb. 19-25. Below is a sampling of those calls for the Mountain Area.
Coarsegold
☆ Feb. 19: A deputy made contact with an adult male on probation out of Mariposa County. He was arrested and booked for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and narcotics.
☆ Feb. 20: A deputy was dispatched to the 46000 block of Lucky Lane regarding theft of a bag. An investigation was conducted and two suspects were identified. The suspects and the missing property were later located at the scene. Both suspects were booked.
Oakhurst
☆ Feb. 19: Deputies made contact with a male in a vehicle at the Big-5 sporting goods parking lot. During the contact an adult male was arrested and booked for being in possession of a stolen vehicle out of Colusa County. Case report was written and filed with the District Attorney's Office for prosecution.
☆ Feb. 19 Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 41 and Civic Circle in Oakhurst regarding a subject on the ground next to the roadway. The subject was contacted and determined to be publicly intoxicated. An arrest was made.
☆ Feb. 21: A deputy was dispatched to a home located within the 40000 block of Alerna Way, regarding a report of a runaway juvenile. Prior to running away from home the juvenile made threats to kill his mother and his brother in their sleep. A search of the area was met with negative results. The juvenile was ultimately located.
☆ Feb. 20 Deputies responded to the area of the 41000 block of Highway 49 for a vandalism and assault report. Upon arrival the suspect was located and placed under arrest.
☆ Feb. 20: At approximately 2005 hours, the Sheriff's office received a report of a possible fight involving firearms that could take place in Oakhurst Park. Deputies were dispatched to that park as a preventative measure and no fight was observed or reported.
☆ Feb. 25: Deputies were dispatched to 40000 block of Highway 49 regarding two subjects pan handling for money. During the investigation, one of the subjects was intoxicated and taken into custody.
☆ Feb. 25: A deputy was dispatched to the 40000 block of Victoria Lane in regards to a theft from an unlocked vehicle. The case is suspended pending review of surveillance footage.
North Fork
☆ Feb. 19: A deputy was dispatched to the 60000 block of Road 225 in North Fork regarding a burglary. A report was taken and evidence collected. The victims are out of the country.
☆ Feb. 20: Deputies were dispatched to the 32000 block of Road 221 in North Fork for an unknown disturbance involving a firearm. Upon arrival, Deputies interviewed the alleged victim who refused to provide a statement as to what happened. Photos were taken of the injury.
