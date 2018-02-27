New Indian Lakes playground structure dedicated

Almost one year to the day that the Indian Lakes Estates Property Owners Association received a $25,000 Community Grant grant from Chukchansi to build a new play structure at its Park Pavilion, the project has been completed and a dedication ceremony was held Saturday, Feb. 24.
“Now it’s time to celebrate,” said Jan Fjellbo and Robert Guerrero, co-project managers and long-time residents of Indian Lakes.
According to Fjellbo and Guerrero, the event not only featured the dedication and recognition of all donors and volunteers who helped in its construction, but a slideshow of volunteers in action over the course of the project and refreshments.
Present at the dedication was a representative from Chukchansi’s Tribal Council as well as Supervisor Tom Wheeler and his Chief of Staff Brittany Dyer.
The ceremony recognized numerous business owners including Patrick Smith of Smith Worx Equipment and Tool Rental in Oakhurst who donated five hours of forklift time to offload a semi-truck filled with the unassembled structure’s packaged parts onto a residential property site in Indian Lakes.
Other business owners recognized were Robert Goodell and his wife, Crystal, of Goodell Tractor and Septic in Coarsegold who donated 20 hours of site prep and dirt moving services and Curtis Lovett of Outback Buildings and Materials in Coarsegold whose company excavated and donated two loads of gravel for the sites’ driveway.
In 2014, Fjellbo submitted the grant for the playground structure and park upgrades. The Chukchansi Tribal Council awarded grant funds at its casino awards banquet in December 2016, which allowed the property owners association’s board members to purchase the new play structure from Miracle Playsystems, Inc.. The company provided site assessment and a price reduction on the equipment replacing a 20 plus-year-old wooden version at the park.
According to Fjellbo, the community’s Park Pavilion serves about 2,000 residents from 474 households.
