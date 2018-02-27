New Indian Lakes playground structure dedicated

The new playground structure in the Park Pavilion at Indian Lakes in Coarsegold is a welcome d addition for children Levi, Gracie and Jedidiah Dunlap who happily scramble over and through its tunnels, slides and bars. The siblings are the children of Indian Lake residents Matt and Marissa Dunlap. The new play structure, purchased with a $25,000 Community Grant from Chukchansi, was dedicated on Feb. 24. Jan Fjellbo Submitted Photo