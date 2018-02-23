Theft at Chukchansi Casino results in two felony arrests

Around 1 p.m. on Feb. 21, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a theft at Chukchansi Casino. Deputy Michael Murphy responded to the location and took a report from the victim detailing the property that had been stolen, which included a bag containing computer, laptop, tools, and computer accessories.
Deputy Murphy learned a female subject took a bag from the casino floor when the victim’s attention was distracted and had already left the casino with a male subject.
Murphy located the female suspect inside the casino after she returned a short time later and detained her for questioning. The male suspect also returned to the casino and was detained for questioning as well. Deputy Murphy identified the suspects as Kellie Brittain, 47, and Robin Dietrich, 39, both of Fresno.
Brittain and Dietrich were taken into custody, transported and booked in at Madera County Department of Corrections without incident for Felony charges of suspicion of theft and receiving stolen property.
All of the stolen items were recovered and returned to the victim.
