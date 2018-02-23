Moses will host campaign reception March 1 at Gallery 5

Attorney Carol Moses, a candidate for Madera County Superior Court Seat 2, will launch her campaign in the Oakhurst area 5 - 7 p.m. on March 1 at Gallery 5, 40982 Highway 41.
Moses has received endorsements from the Honorable Charles A. Wieland, to fill his seat when he retires this summer, retired Sheriff John Anderson, the Madera County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association and the Madera Police Officers’ Association.
Sworn into the California Bar Association in 1993, Moses has operated her own law firm since 1998 with most of her work in Madera, Mariposa and Fresno counties as well as Yosemite National Park.
Refreshments will be served and those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP to info@MosesforJudge.org or call (559) 683-6303.
Details: www.MosesforJudge.org.
