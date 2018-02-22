Documentary looks at Valley’s dark history

One of the historic photos used in a permanent display at the Remembrace Plaza, a memorial to the Pinedale Assembly Center, at 625 W. Alluvial Ave. in Fresno, shows Japanese Americans behind barbed wire fences at the camp during World War II. The Pinedale Assembly Center was a temporary internment site during World War II for 4,832 Americans of Japanese ancestry. Barracks are seen in the background. Sierra Star file photo