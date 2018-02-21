Deputies make another arrest as they recover a second stolen vehicle

On Monday, Feb. 19, Madera County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Colusa Police Department that a vehicle reported stolen from their jurisdiction was in the Oakhurst area. Deputies promptly began following leads to the location of suspect, John Ruano.
During the investigation, deputies developed information that Ruano would be driving the vehicle to a parking lot in Oakhurst.
When Ruano arrived driving the stolen vehicle, Sergeant Rob Blehm, Corporal Hernandez, Deputy Michael Murphy, Deputy Gerald Marin, Deputy Jose Villafan and Deputy Eric Jackson with K9 partner Gaston were on scene and subsequently surrounded the vehicle. Ruano immediately surrendered and was taken into custody.
Ruano was transported and booked in the Madera County Department of Corrections without incident on felony charges of being in possession of a stolen vehicle and for violating the terms/conditions of his parole.
The stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to the victim. This was the second stolen vehicle recovered by Madera County Sheriff’s Mountain B-side night deputies this week. The first was recovered from a Mariposa man, Terry Newberry in Coarsegold, on the early morning of Feb. 19.
Comments