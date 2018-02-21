Fetty found guilty of the murder of Ahwahnee resident Dennis Dolan

Craig Anthony Fetty, 30, of Ahwahnee, has been found guilty for the Oct. 20, 2016, murder of Dennis Dolan in Aheahnee.
The announcement came from Madera County District Attorney David Linn following a jury trial in Bass Lake Superior Court.
Fetty was also found guilty of burglary and residential robbery.
Fetty was arrested on Oct. 22, 2016, after an investigation by the Madera County Sheriff’s Department into the beating and stabbing of Dolan, who was 68 years old at the time of the incident. Dolan was found unresponsive at 1:30 a.m. outside his residence on Road 600 in Ahwahnee on the night of Oct. 20, 2016, and later died.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 22 in the Bass Lake Superior Court. Fetty faces a possible sentence of 52 years to life in state prison.
At the time of Fetty’s arrest, Tiffany Dambrino, then 20, was arrested for burglary, battery, and inflicting corporal injury.
Dambrino pled guilty on the first day of the trial and testified for the prosecution during Fetty’s trial. She pled to robbery of a senior citizen and residential burglary. She will be sentenced to seven years and four months in March.
At the time of the investigation, Dolan appeared to die from blunt force trauma to the head and possible stab wounds, sheriff’s officials said. At the time, no motive was released for Fetty and Dambrino’s alleged crimes.
The release from Linn’s office said this is the seventh consecutive successful major trial conviction for Linn’s office.
“I am very proud of my staff. They are performing at the optimum levels I expected during my first term,” Linn said.
Senior Deputy District Attorney Brooke Bergman tried the case. Sheriff’s office Detective Jeff Noland was the lead investigator on the case.
