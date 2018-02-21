John Rhoades 1947-2018

John Rhoades
John Rhoades, author and North Fork resident of 30 years, died Jan. 27, 2018, at the age of 70. Born in Los Angeles Ca, in 1947, Rhoades moved to Cascadel Woods in 1978 as a newly wed with a Masters in Psychology. Rhoades served as a councilor for Boys Ranch and American Family Council and published a book in hope to prevent suicide entitled, “Ultimate Misery to Ultimate Joy.”
Rhoades is survived by his wife of 40 years and soulmate Kathie, his sister Pam Strange, as well as, his eight grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Cascadel Clubhouse at 11a.m. on Thursday, March 1.
Comments