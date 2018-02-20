Sheriff’s log: illegal grows, brass knuckles, and bike thieves

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office received 87 calls during the week of Feb. 13-18. Below is a sampling of those calls for the Mountain Area.
Coarsegold
Feb. 13: A deputy was dispatched to Chukchansi Casino in regards to an intoxicated subject urinating in public. During the investigation an adult male suspect was arrested and booked into MCDOC for being in possession of narcotic paraphernalia.
Feb. 13: A deputy was dispatched to a cattle ranch at the back of River Knolls Road for a report of wire theft. An investigation was conducted and evidence was collected. a report was written to document the theft.
Feb. 13: A deputy was dispatched to 29000 block of Glacier Drive for a report of theft/vandalism to a mailbox. An investigation was completed and a report was written
Feb. 14: Deputies served a search warrant in the 31000 block of N Dome Drive in regards to an indoor marijuana cultivation operation.
Feb. 15: Deputies conducting a warrant service attempted to make contact with a man in Yosemite Lakes Park when he alluded deputies by foot. He was later contacted via telephone and subsequently turned himself in to deputies at the Oakhurst Substation.
Oakhurst
Feb. 13: CHP conducted a vehicle stop at Road 415 and Penny Lane, as a result, the subject was arrested for possession of credit cards in other people names.
Feb. 13: Deputies were dispatched to the 50000 Road 620 regarding a male suspect who was shooting a gun outside his home and threatening to kill family members. The male suspect surrendered and was later arrested.
Feb. 14: A deputy was flagged down near the 49000 block of Road 426 regarding a vandalism that just occurred. The suspect was placed in custody and booked.
Feb. 16: Deputies were dispatched to the 49000 block of Road 426 regarding a suspicious unknown male seen in the property. Deputies contacted the residents at the property and arrested one male subject on two felony warrants out of Madera County and for possession of brass knuckles.
Feb. 18: A deputy was dispatched to the 40000 of Highway 41 regarding a theft of a bike and scooter. During there investigation, a bike was recovered at the scene that did not belong to the victim. There are no suspect(s) or investigative leads in this case. Case is closed.
Feb. 18: A deputy was dispatched to the 40000 CA-41 regarding theft of two bikes.
North Fork
Feb. 14: Deputies responded to the 33000 block of Road 222 regarding an aggravated assault. Two men were in altercation and one man was stabbed in the hand. The suspect left the scene before deputies arrived. Case pending identification of the suspect.
Feb. 14: A deputy was dispatched to the 33000 block of Road 222 in regards to a fraud investigation. It is determined that a female suspect used a fraudulent credit card to purchase items. See narrative for details.
Raymond
Feb. 14: A deputy dispatched to contact reporting party phone regarding a possible illegal cultivation of marijuana occurring in the 38000 block of Road 600. Report is to be forwarded to the Detective Division
Ahwahnee
Feb. 17: Deputies responded to the 58000 block of Road 601 regarding a possibly suicidal subject armed with a rifle. Deputies arrived and performed a surround and call out. The subject was detained without incident and it was determined that no crime had occurred. A report was written for documentation purposes only.
Feb. 17: A deputy dispatched to the 44000 block of Femmon Ranch Road regarding a female eating rat poison and cutting herself. It was discovered that the male and female were in a physical domestic dispute.
