Loretta A. McKee 1930-2018

Lorretta A. McKee
Lorretta A. McKee, a resident of North fork for 39 years, passed away Feb. 10, 2018 at the age of 87. She was born March 14, 1930 in Michigan.
McKee was active in her community and church. She received North Fork’s Citizen of the Year in 2002 and was the Grand Marshall at the Loggers Jamboree in 2006. She loved volunteering for Friends of the Library, working in her garden and crafting.
She is survived by her sister Jean and her sons Matt, Tim, Mike and Bob McKee, as well as, he 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at her church, Sierra Vista Presbyterian in Oakhurst, on March 24, 2018 (tentatively).
