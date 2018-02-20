Lady Badgers host playoff game Friday

In the last regular game of North Sequoia League play, Yosemite’s 5-foot-10 junior Hailey Rich (shown in an earlier game with Chowchilla) had a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) in the Badger’s 46-31 win over Kerman Feb 13. Yosemite ended the season undefeated in league play, and will host Tehachapi at 7 p.m. Friday in the CIF Central Section D-II playoffs. If Yosemite wins, it will host another playoff game on Feb. 28. Steve Montalto Special to Sierra Star