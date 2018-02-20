Free training for iPhone

Now that you’ve taken a leap of faith into the age of technology and purchased an iPhone, you may be wondering how this compact marvel of engineering can actually make your life easier.
On Friday, Feb. 23, a representative from California Phones will be available 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Oakhurst Branch Library to offer free Smartphone training for iPhone owners, including users who have difficulty hearing or seeing on their iPhones.
The class is limited to 12 and reservations are required by calling the library at (559) 683-4838.
A second iPhone training class is scheduled at the library 10 a.m. - noon on March 5. That class is also limited to 12 and reservations are required by calling the library at the phone number above.
Robert “Skippy” Sumner, an outreach specialist for the Deaf and Disabled Telecommunications Program of the California Telephone Access Program, said people must bring their own iPhone to participate. He also said people interested in the training should contact his office prior to the event to see if their Smartphone model is supported. His phone number is (559) 478-2755. The TTY (teletypewriter) number is (559) 449-1758.
These two classes are for iPhones only. Training classes for Android phones will be held in the near future.
At the training session, Sumner said participants will learn how to make their iPhone louder and easier to hear, send text messages, turn their iPhone into a magnifier, connect Bluetooth devices and operate the basic functions of an iPhone.
“There is so much more to learn,” said Sumner adding that the training is “for anyone who just got a new iPhone and doesn’t know how to use it.”
Sumner, will be assisting CTAP Lead Trainer David Rocha at the event which will be held in the Oakhurst Library’s Community Room at 49044 Civic Circle Drive.
The free class is sponsored by the Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library.
Details: (559) 683-4838, www.oakhurstfobl.com.
