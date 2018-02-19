Suspect sought in North Fork stabbing incident

Madera County Sheriff Deputies are seeking the identify of a man who allegedly stabbed a man at the Gas N’ Stuff gas station in North Fork on Valentin’s Day.
Deputy Jose Villegas responded to a call for service at about 8 a.m. on Feb. 14for a reported stabbing at the gas station located at 33127 Road 222 in North Fork.
Upon arrival at the scene, Villegas learned that there was a verbal exchange between the victim and the suspect, which escalated to a physical altercation. The victim sustained stab wounds to his hand, which were treated at the scene by Sergeant Jacob Tallmon after Emergency Medical Services were refused.
The suspect was described by witnesses as a white male adult, about 5-foot 8, 150 pounds with a goatee, and short, light-colored hair. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a blue and black hoodie underneath, and blue jeans.
The suspect left the scene in a white GMC Sonoma pickup truck with an unknown blonde female. The female is described by witnesses as a white female adult, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Madera County Sheriff’s Office is seeking identification of both the male suspect and the female subject.
If anyone has information relating to this case that may lead to the identification of these subjects, please contact Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.
