Madera County hiring 40 to 50 election workers

Rebecca Martinez, Madera County Registrar of Voters has announced that the County of Madera is seeking 40 to 50 motivated people to work at vote centers for the 2018 election cycle.
“Unlike traditional pollworkers, Voting Center Representatives will be county employees, who will work for approximately two weeks when vote centers open in May,” explained Martinez.
Martinez said the pay will be between $17 and $20 an hour.
To work at a vote center and serve as an Election Officer you must meet the following criteria:
☆ Be at least 18 years of age
☆ A resident of the State of California
☆ Attend mandatory paid training classes
☆ Have access to transportation
☆ Meet the basic job requirements as outlined in the application
Madera County is implementing the Voter’s Choice Act (VCA) this election year. A critical element of the VCA is the introduction of Vote Centers, which will function like satellite election offices where voters can get election information in multiple languages, use accessible voting equipment, drop off a vote-by-mail ballot or get a replacement ballot.
Most Voting Center Representatives will receive at least four full days of training at the Madera Elections Department.
After training Voting Center Representatives will staff vote centers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for several days before election day. On election day Voting Center Representatives will be required to staff vote centers from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m..
Madera County is also seeking people who are fluent in Spanish or Punjabi. Federal and State Law requires that at least one vote center worker in each location is able to provide assistance in required languages.
If you are fluent in Spanish or Punjabi you are encouraged to apply as preference will be given to bilingual applicants.
“The Voter’s Choice Act is bringing several improvements to the voting process in Madera County,” Martinez said. “Our new Voting Center Representatives will have the opportunity to experience a historic event first hand. They will be a part of something truly monumental.”
Anyone interested in applying to be a Voting Center Representative can apply by following the link at www.votemadera.com or at www.madera-county.com (employment opportunities) or by completing a paper application available in the county Human Resources Department at 200 West Fourth Street, Madera, CA., 93637.
