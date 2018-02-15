Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias will reopen June 15

Yosemite National Park has announced that the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 15.
The Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias has been closed since July 2015 to complete a landmark restoration project.
In partnership with Yosemite Conservancy, the National Park Service has been working to improve natural hydrology, construct an ADA-accessible boardwalk, construct an improved welcome plaza, and improve the overall visitor experience.
This landmark project has been possible thanks to a strong public/private partnership between the National Park Service and Yosemite Conservancy.
To visit the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, visitors will park in a new 300-vehicle parking area at the South Entrance and hop on a free shuttle at the Welcome Plaza, which will transport you to the Lower Grove. More details and tips on how to plan your visit will be forthcoming.
Until June 15, the Mariposa Grove remains closed for public safety due to ongoing construction work.
To learn more about the restoration of the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, visit https://www.yosemiteconservancy.org/restoration-mariposa-grove
Comments