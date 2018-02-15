A giant sequoia serves as a backdrop for the Yosemite Grant sesquicentennial ceremony at Yosemite National Park’s Mariposa Grove Monday, June 30, 2014. On June 30, 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Yosemite Land Grant which eventually led to the national parks system.
A giant sequoia serves as a backdrop for the Yosemite Grant sesquicentennial ceremony at Yosemite National Park’s Mariposa Grove Monday, June 30, 2014. On June 30, 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Yosemite Land Grant which eventually led to the national parks system. Craig Kohlruss Fresno Bee File Photo
A giant sequoia serves as a backdrop for the Yosemite Grant sesquicentennial ceremony at Yosemite National Park’s Mariposa Grove Monday, June 30, 2014. On June 30, 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Yosemite Land Grant which eventually led to the national parks system. Craig Kohlruss Fresno Bee File Photo

Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias will reopen June 15

February 15, 2018 09:02 AM

Yosemite National Park has announced that the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 15.

The Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias has been closed since July 2015 to complete a landmark restoration project.

In partnership with Yosemite Conservancy, the National Park Service has been working to improve natural hydrology, construct an ADA-accessible boardwalk, construct an improved welcome plaza, and improve the overall visitor experience.

This landmark project has been possible thanks to a strong public/private partnership between the National Park Service and Yosemite Conservancy.

To visit the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, visitors will park in a new 300-vehicle parking area at the South Entrance and hop on a free shuttle at the Welcome Plaza, which will transport you to the Lower Grove. More details and tips on how to plan your visit will be forthcoming.

Until June 15, the Mariposa Grove remains closed for public safety due to ongoing construction work.

To learn more about the restoration of the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, visit https://www.yosemiteconservancy.org/restoration-mariposa-grove

