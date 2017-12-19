Community News

Outpouring Dinner
The annual Outpouring dinner celebrating Christmas will be held 4-8 p.m., Dec. 22, at the Oakhurst Community Center. The event will offer homemade meals, live contra dancing with caller Evo Bluestein, a holiday talent show, and Santa bringing goodies for all the good boys and girls.
To volunteer/donate: oakhurstoutpouring@gmail.com, or (559) 642-2020.
Elks Dinner
A New Year’s Eve dinner will be held at the Elks Lodge, no host cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7. Dinner consists prime rib, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, and dessert, dancing to music by Henry Espino begins at 8, free champagne toast for New York midnight at 9, Elks toast at 11, and California midnight toast.
Cost $35 per person for Elk members, $40 per person for non-members and guests.
Reservations required by Dec. 27: (559) 683-2717.
Correction
In the Dec. 14 edition of the Star, a story about pending layoffs in the Yosemite Unified School District identified the district Superintendent as Cecelia Greenwood, instead of the correct name, Cecelia Greenberg. We regret the error and any confusion it may have caused.
