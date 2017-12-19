CHP unleashes its new class of senior volunteers

Recently, Oakhurst’s California Highway Patrol Office was a-buzz as the second annual ceremony set forth for the newest academy of graduating senior volunteers.
Eight new members have joined the existing ranks of 19 senior citizens who make up the CHP’s Senior Volunteer Program.
After training with the CHP, Richard Graves, Barbra Graves, Cannon Hill, David Reed, Karen Kirk, Peter Studt, Penni Simily, and Carla Griesner were pinned with badges, and officially joined the CHP family.
"It's an honor to work with these people," said Kaci Lutz, Oakhurst CHP’s public information officer who organized the program. "The younger generation could really look forward to what they do and learn how to serve a community with honor."
Their duties will range from, traffic control to office administration to crossing guards, fulfilling important needs for our community.
