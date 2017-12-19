Latest offerings at library

New to Oakhurst Library shelves this month are:
Adult
☆ Quick and Dirty – A Stone Barrington Novel (Fiction) Stuart Woods. When a slam - bang of a crime brings a beautiful new client into Stone Barrington’s office, little does he know his association with her will pull him into a far more serpentine mystery in the exclusive world of art.
☆ The Midnight Line (Fiction) - Lee Child. Reacher takes a stroll through a small Wisconsin town and sees a class ring in a pawn shop window: West Point 2005. A tough year to graduate: Iraq and then Afghanistan. The ring is tiny, for a woman and it has her initials engraved on the inside. Reacher wonders what unlucky circumstance made her give up something she earned over four hard years. He decides to find out. And find the woman. And return her ring. Why not?
☆ The Rooster Bar (Fiction) - John Grisham. Mark, Todd and Zola came to law school to change the world, to make it a better place. But now, as third year students these close friends realize they have been duped. They all borrowed heavily to attend a third-tier, for profit law school so mediocre that its graduates rarely pass the bar, let alone get good jobs. And when they learn that their school is one of a chain owned by a shady New York hedge fund operator who also happens to own a bank specializing in student loans, the three know they have been caught up in the Great Law School Scam.
☆ Eyewitness Travel 2017 - Italy (Non-Fiction)
☆ A Casualty of War (Audio Book) - Charles Todd
☆ Holly and Ivy (Audio Book) - Fern Michaels
Religious fiction
☆ The Christmas Secret - Wanda E. Brunstetter
Young adult
☆ Gork, the Teenage Dragon (Fiction) - Gabe Hudson
Children titles
☆ Butterfly Meadow (Juvenile In-Between)
☆ This Little President - A Presidential Prime by Joan Holub and Daniel Roode
☆ Finding Christmas - Lezlie Evans
Adult DVD
☆ Criminal Minds - Beyond Borders - The First Season
Children DVD
☆ Adventures of Zimmo, “Emergency Vehicles”
☆ Barbie - A Christmas Carol
The Oakhurst Library, located at 49044 Civic Circle Drive, is open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
Comments