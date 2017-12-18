Vehicle flees after Coarsegold man is injured trying to avoid collision

According to California Highway Patrol, this morning at 10:25 a.m. on Highway 41, Scott Browar of Coarsegold, was driving southbound just below Victoria Lane, when an unknown vehicle, described as a black Toyota Prius by witnesses, heading north, drove into his lane.
As the Prius crossed the double yellow lines, to avoid collision Browar attempted to quickly move his Jeep Cherokee towards a gravel shoulder on the right-side of the highway. In the process he lost control of the car causing his Jeep to head down an embankment. Along the way his vehicle collided with trees and rocks.
Browar’s Jeep finally came to rest on its side at the bottom of the embankment. Browar sustained major injuries including a broken arm and was transported to Clovis Community Hosiptal for treatment.
The black Prius fled the scene.
If you have information in regards to this collision, please contact Officer S. Davis at the CHP Office in Oakhurst. (559) 658-6590
