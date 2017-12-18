O’Keefe mentally competent to stand trial

At the end of a full day of testimony Monday, at Bass Lake Superior Court, Judge Charles A. Wieland deemed Mary O’Keefe competent to stand trial for the murder of Bonnie Hale.
Assistant District Attorney Brooke Bergman, presented the case of O’Keefe’s competency by using witness testimony from doctors who evaluated O’Keefe’s psychological capacity.
The defense had the burden to show cause that she was not mentally able to stand trial.
Several doctors testified on behalf of both the prosecution and defense.
According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, Hale, 76, was found unresponsive by her son the morning of Dec. 17, 2016 on the porch of her Road 225 home. The home is located about a half-mile south of the old North Fork mill site. Investigators said Hale had injuries indicating she had been in a fight.
At the same time, deputies received a call to check O’Keefe, 64, who lived about a quarter mile away. Investigators said O’Keefe also had injuries, and she was booked into Madera County Jail on suspicion of murder. O’Keefe’s booking photo shows her with multiple scratches on her face.
The preliminary hearing begins 10 a.m. on Jan. 2, at Bass Lake Superior Court.
Staff Report
