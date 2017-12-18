Sheriff’s log for Dec. 4-17

The second suspect in the Tackle Box robbery and murder, which occurred on Nov. 13, has been arrested. Savirant Singh Athwal, 24 years old of Fresno, was arrested shortly before 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15 during a vehicle stop on Highway 99 north of Avenue 18 ½.
Savirant Singh Athwal is the cousin of the first suspect arrested in this case. Athwal was booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections on a no-bail warrant for murder and robbery.
Madera County Sheriff’s Detectives have been actively following leads on this case since it occurred. Additional follow-up investigation is currently underway so no further details are being released at this time.
Sheriff’s Log
The Madera County Sheriff’s Office received 104 calls during the weeks of Dec. 4-17. Below is a sampling of those calls.
Oakhurst
☆ Dec. 5: Deputy conducted an enforcement stop on a suspicious vehicle at Yosemite High School. The vehicle was discovered to be an unreported stolen vehicle. The juvenile driver was arrested for a violation of 10851 C.V.C. and 148.9 P.C. and booked at Madera County Juvenile Hall.
☆ Dec. 5: Deputies were dispatched to the 40000 block of Alerna Way in regards to a domestic violence report. During the investigation the suspect pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot himself. The suspect eventually dropped the gun and an altercation with deputies ensued during his arrest. The suspect was taken into custody on several charges.
☆ Dec. 7: Deputy was dispatched to the 40000 block of Highway 41regarding a male subject that was harassing people. Deputy made contact with the subject and determined that the subject was intoxicated. The subject was booked into Madera Department of Corrections for public intoxication.
☆ Dec. 11: Deputy was dispatched to the 40000 block of Junction Drive regarding an assault. Upon arrival it was determined two female subjects got into a physical altercation due to road rage. A report was taken with appropriate charges filed with the Madera County District Attorney’s Office. Case closed.
☆ Dec. 12: Deputy is dispatched to the 52000 block of Road 426 in regards to a residential burglary report. The scene is processed and a report is taken. A person of interest is named, however, there is not enough evidence currently to file charges.
☆ Dec. 17: Deputy was dispatched to Raley’s regarding a suspicious subject. Upon arrival the deputy learned the subject stole items and left to the area of Taco Bell. Upon arrival to Taco Bell, the described subject was located and upon contact took leg bail from the deputy. A short foot pursuit ensued and the subject was captured. He was transported and booked into Madera County Department of Corrections for related charges. Case closed by arrest.
North Fork
☆ Dec. 5: Deputies responded to the Oakhurst Sub-station for concerns regarding juvenile issues. Parents to the juvenile were contacted and a general incident report for this incident was written. Report was forwarded to CPS for review and the report was closed as documentation.
☆ Dec. 5: Deputy was dispatched to the 33000 block of Peckinpah Acres Road due to a report of a missing person, who was later located and discovered to be safe. Missing person was entered and removed from data base. A report was written.
☆ Dec. 10: Deputy dispatched to the 34000 block of Douglas Ranger Station Road in regards to a residential burglary report. The victim is contacted and a report is written. Currently, there are no investigative leads/evidence.
☆ Dec. 11: Deputy dispatched to the 32000 block of Road 222 regarding a commercial burglary. Report written, evidence obtained and case closed.
☆ Dec. 15: Deputy was dispatched to the 32000 block of Road 224 in regards to a residential burglary. Deputy interviewed the reporting party and completed a report.
Ahwahnee
☆ Dec. 8: Deputies responded to the 42000 block of Highway 49 for a report of a disturbance. Deputies arrived on scene and placed to subject in custody who were later transported to the Madera County Detention Facility. Charges have been filed with the District Attorney’s Office.
☆ Dec. 12: Deputy is dispatched to the 43000 block of Highway 49 in regards to an assault call involving a juvenile. All parties are contacted and a report is written. At this time, prosecution is not desired by the victim’s parent.
Coarsegold
☆ Dec. 8: Madera Sheriffs Office was contacted by CPS regarding reported child abuse in the 29000 block of Lilly Mountain Way. Deputies responded to check on the welfare of the children. A report was taken and forwarded to the Detective Unit for follow up.
☆ Dec. 9: Deputy dispatched to the 31000 block of Cherokee Road regarding possible road rage incident. This report was taken for suspicious circumstances. Case to be closed.
☆ Dec. 11: Deputy is dispatched to a residence located in the 33000 block of Jennifer Court in regards to a residential burglary report. A person of interest is named, however, there is insufficient evidence.
☆ Dec. 14: Deputy was dispatched to a residence located within the 30000 block of Highway 41 regarding a report of a disturbance. During the investigation it was reported that a assault occurred at the residence. The suspect had fled the scene prior to Deputies arrival. A search of the area met with negative results. Victim sustained minor injury and declined any medical attention. This case has been forwarded to the Madera County DA’s Office for the filing of related charge.
☆ Dec. 17: Deputy was dispatched to the 31000 block of Highway 41 in regards to a burglar alarm. A subject found on scene was discovered to have warrants. Subject was arrested and booked into D.O.C. A credit card was booked for safe keeping and a report was written.
