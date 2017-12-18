Oakhurst entrepreneur soon to make county history with first vegan restaurant

More Videos 1:35 Vegan restaurant opening in Oakhurst Pause 0:44 Fire burns Indian Lakes home. Propane tank sounds like a jet engine. 1:15 Madera County district attorney spars with county supervisors 1:54 Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 0:50 Suspects in jewelry story robbery bring a baby along 1:54 Bulldogs football players look to brighten the day for young patients 12:44 Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 1:31 See a trailer for a new, Central Valley-focused real estate show 1:53 Great music and perfect weather headline Grizzly Fest 2017 1:01 Movie trailer: 'Wonder' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Vegan restaurant opening in Oakhurst Tricia Tracy takes us inside to show us huge renovations of an old Oakhurst restaurant as she begins to make Madera County history with the first vegan restaurant in Oakhurst. Tricia Tracy takes us inside to show us huge renovations of an old Oakhurst restaurant as she begins to make Madera County history with the first vegan restaurant in Oakhurst.

Tricia Tracy takes us inside to show us huge renovations of an old Oakhurst restaurant as she begins to make Madera County history with the first vegan restaurant in Oakhurst.