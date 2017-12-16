The Minaret Mustangs boys varisty basketball team takes the O’Neals Tigers 54-49
Mustangs basketball team break seven game losing streak

December 16, 2017

The Minarets Men's Varsity Basketball team ended a seven game losing streak Tuesday night by defeating the Tranquility Tigers 54-49 in O'Neals.

The Mustangs held off the Tigers late rally for the win with clutch 3-pointers by Logan Smith and Preston Conti.

In his first year as Minarets Head Coach, Anthony Patino was happy to get the win for the team.

The 54 points was a season high for the Mustangs who have had a difficult schedule this year.

The entire Mustang team lit up the scoreboard with points coming from all players led by Preston Conti and EG Walden. Conti led the scoring with 20 points and 15 rebounds while Walden accounted for 11 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Shooting guard Logan Smith added 8 points with two key 3 pointers late in the game.

Also on the board was Christian Varner with 6 points, Zack Redman with 5 points and Tyson Ellis with 4 points. An all around team effort by the Mustangs.

The Mustangs will travel to Cambria to play Coast Union on Friday, Dec. 15, in their next contest followed by a home rematch against Mariposa on Monday, Dec. 18.

