“A Day with the Artists” is Saturday at Yosemite Gateway Gallery Row

The public is invited to “A Day with the Artists,” an annual holiday tradition, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday at Yosemite Gateway Gallery Row on Highway 41.
This event provides a great opportunity to see about a dozen artists at work, all in one location.
Artists include ceramic artists Amy Morgan and Lisa Van de Water, printmakers Gloria Garland and Linda Zupcic, mixed media creators Myrna Axt and Kathy Marks, photographer David Hoffman, painters Trowzers Akimbo and Charlotte Hoffman, sculptor and Manzanita Carver Alex LX Blacksheep Lewis, and painter/photographer Jon Bock.
The artists will be joined between 1 and 3 p.m. by Jackie Byers and the Sierra Chamber Singers for some Christmas Caroling.
About Gallery Row: 40982 Highway 41 - offers five unique art galleries - Stellar Gallery – Fine Art Photography, Stavast Studio Gallery, Williams Gallery West – Fine Art and Folk Art, Timberline Co-op Gallery featuring works by 30 local artists and artisans, and Gallery 5 – Now showing AVIAN, Birds in a Changing World, a special exhibit benefiting Yosemite Audubon and Sierra Art Trails. (559) 658-8844.
Staff Report
