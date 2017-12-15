About a dozen Mountain Area artists will participate in tomorrow’s “A Day with the Artists,” 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., at Gallery Row on Highway 41.
About a dozen Mountain Area artists will participate in tomorrow’s “A Day with the Artists,” 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., at Gallery Row on Highway 41. Michael Costa Sierra Star File Photo
About a dozen Mountain Area artists will participate in tomorrow’s “A Day with the Artists,” 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., at Gallery Row on Highway 41. Michael Costa Sierra Star File Photo

Local

“A Day with the Artists” is Saturday at Yosemite Gateway Gallery Row

December 15, 2017 07:09 PM

The public is invited to “A Day with the Artists,” an annual holiday tradition, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday at Yosemite Gateway Gallery Row on Highway 41.

This event provides a great opportunity to see about a dozen artists at work, all in one location.

Artists include ceramic artists Amy Morgan and Lisa Van de Water, printmakers Gloria Garland and Linda Zupcic, mixed media creators Myrna Axt and Kathy Marks, photographer David Hoffman, painters Trowzers Akimbo and Charlotte Hoffman, sculptor and Manzanita Carver Alex LX Blacksheep Lewis, and painter/photographer Jon Bock.

The artists will be joined between 1 and 3 p.m. by Jackie Byers and the Sierra Chamber Singers for some Christmas Caroling.

About Gallery Row: 40982 Highway 41 - offers five unique art galleries - Stellar Gallery – Fine Art Photography, Stavast Studio Gallery, Williams Gallery West – Fine Art and Folk Art, Timberline Co-op Gallery featuring works by 30 local artists and artisans, and Gallery 5 – Now showing AVIAN, Birds in a Changing World, a special exhibit benefiting Yosemite Audubon and Sierra Art Trails. (559) 658-8844.

Staff Report

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fire burns Indian Lakes home. Propane tank sounds like a jet engine.

    Propane tank roars with flames as home is completely destroyed.

Fire burns Indian Lakes home. Propane tank sounds like a jet engine.

Fire burns Indian Lakes home. Propane tank sounds like a jet engine. 0:44

Fire burns Indian Lakes home. Propane tank sounds like a jet engine.
Madera County district attorney spars with county supervisors 1:15

Madera County district attorney spars with county supervisors
YHS homecoming parade 7:21

YHS homecoming parade

View More Video