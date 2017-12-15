Two receive top honors in Mountain Area real estate community

Each year the Yosemite Gateway branch of the Fresno Association of Realtors honor a realtor and an affiliate for their outstanding service to the community and real estate industry in the Mountain Area.
Yosemite Gateway Association of Realtors annually forms a committee, made up of previous honorees, to weed through all the hard work of Mountain Area brokers, contractors, lenders, title, escrow, insurance and real estate agents.
This year Beth Carver and Valarie Allen received these top honors.
“They are both extremely deserving of this honor,” YGAR member Ed Baily said, “ and the selection committee voted for them unanimously.”
Carver, who took Realtor of the Year 2017, is the managing broker at Bass Lake Realty. She received her Real Estate License in 1989 and became a broker in 2003. She has served multiple times as a director, in addition to treasurer, at YGAR.
“She never hesitates to volunteer when strong commitment is needed,” said Baily.
The award for Affiliate of the Year 2017 went to Allen. She has been the Sales Manager at Chicago Title Madera County for the past 17 years.
According to Bailey, Allen has been a member of YGAR for the past 25 years and always steps forward to volunteer for fundraiser and social events.
