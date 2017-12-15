Man facing 12 years for injuring two while driving on Xanax and cocaine

The Deputy District Attorney’s Office of Madera County announced today, after a three week trial, Donald Edward Anderson was found guilty of all charges by a jury on Dec. 11.
Anderson was arrested on Feb. 26, after he crashed his car into an on-coming vehicle at 55mph on highway 41. The accident injured two passengers in the on-coming car seriously.
Anderson fled the scene and was later apprehended by officers from the California Highway Patrol about one mile away.
Anderson was determined, through a blood test, to be under the influence of Xanax and cocaine.
Anderson was found guilty of a felony charge of of driving under the influence of a drug and causing injury.
He was also found guilty of a felony charge of fleeing the scene of an accident, as well as a felony count of failing to appear in court, and a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license.
Due to his prior criminal record which included two strikes, as well as, two prior DUI convictions, Anderson is facing in excess of twelve years in state prison.
The sentencing is currently scheduled for January 11, 2018, in Department 22, of the Madera Superior Court.
Deputy District Attorney Paul Hornick and Deputy District Attorney Eric Du Temple prosecuted the case.
D.A. David Linn stated, “This case is an example of my office’s commitment to aggressively prosecute individuals who are driving under the influence of intoxicating drugs. I hope this sends a
message to anyone driving under the influence of any drug, even marijuana, to stay off our roads.”
Madera County District Attorney’s Office
