“Dream It - Be It” conference for high school girls Jan. 20

Registration forms are now available for third annual “Dream It - Be It” conference for high school girls sponsored by Soroptimist International of The Sierras.
The free conference, focusing on career opportunities, will be held 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Oakhurst Community Center.
The conference will feature a number of business women from the Mountain Area talking about their achievements, goals, and obstacles they overcame for their chosen careers.
Space is limited to 50 girls, and those wishing to attend are encouraged to register early at www.DreamItBeItGirls.com. Deadline for registration is Jan. 15.
In addition to career opportunities, the one-day conference will include topics such as setting and achieving goals, how to move forward after setbacks or failures, overcoming obstacles, how to raise self-esteem and videos to help educate girls on what they can accomplish in life personally and professionally.
Soroptimist Club member Michele Shockley is the event chairperson and she wants the girls in the Mountain Area to know that women in the community are here to serve as mentors to them.
“We believe in them and want them to know they can do anything they want with their future,” Shockley said.
Lily Stegge attended the conference last year and said it was fun and inspirational.
Each girl attending the conference will receive a gift bag, prizes can be won throughout the day, and breakfast and lunch is included.
A survey was completed by Soroptimist International of the Americas with girls from 22 countries around the world and it was determined that girls want a quality education, access to mentors, opportunities, financial help and to feel safe.
Soroptimist International of the Sierras is a Mountain Area service club and part of Soroptimist International of the Americas (Soroptimist.org). The club improves the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.
Staff Report
