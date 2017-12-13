Know a mountain kid who wants a free bike for Christmas?

This Saturday, Dec. 16, G’ma and Pappa’s, in the Historic Village of Coarsegold, will be giving away free bikes to Mountain Area kids. With the help of numerous local businesses and citizens, G’ma and Pappa’s is hosting their 2nd Annual Christmas giveaway.
There will be a large raffle divided into different categories customized to specific children’s needs. The raffle includes over 40 new bikes, ranging from tricycles to full fledged mountain bikes, and all categories will be divided for boys and girls.
Santa will arrive via motorcycle at 9:30 a.m. and so should children interested in a new bicycle.
Raffle tickets will be passed out at 10 a.m. and the winners will be picked at 11a.m.
There will also be more than just bikes. With the help of Oakhurst Smog, Wood Choppers, Best Deal Tires, and numerous others, hundreds of toys will be handed out to area kids, including five Fingerlings and two drones, and one lucky adult will win a new chainsaw.
There will be plenty of time to visit with Santa and enjoy live music.
If you know a local Mountain Area kid that may enjoy this event, pass it on.
