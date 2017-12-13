Two arrested for attempted auto theft with a firearm

On Dec. 11, at the 52000 block of Road 426, Madera County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two suspects wanted for assault with a firearm and auto theft.
Deputies were dispatched on Nov. 26, to a home at the 31000 block of Wyle Ranch Road in North Fork, in response to a report of an assault with a firearm.
During the investigation, it was determined that Kenneth Anthony Couch, 37, and Robert James Puls, 34, attempted to steal a vehicle from a victim at gunpoint.
A follow-up investigation with Mountain Division patrol officers lead deputies to the home in Oakhurst on Dec. 11. There, Couch and Puls were arrested and the weapons believed to be used in the assault were confiscated.
Deputies also seized methamphetamine, scales and packaging material from the residence.
Road 426 was closed for approximately 15 minutes during the service of the search warrant.
Couch and Puls were transported to the Madera County Department of Corrections where they were booked for vehicle theft, robbery, assault with a stun gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
