Open Call for Young Mariposa Artists

The Mariposa County Arts Council is proud to present their annual Young Masters Youth Exhibition this February at the Treetop Gallery. This annual exhibition provides youth in Mariposa an opportunity to express their ideas, narratives, and inspirations with their community through their own piece of visual artwork.
This year’s theme “Animals” invites Mariposa’s youth to explore their connection to animals, known or yet-to-be-discovered, spiritual or physical, friends or foes. Work in the following media will be accepted: photography, drawings, paintings, prints, mixed media, 3-dimensional work (wood, metal, cloth, jewelry, papier mache, and sculpture), and multimedia/digital work.
Youth living in Mariposa County between the ages of 5-18 are encouraged to submit one piece of work to the Mariposa County Arts Council for consideration now until January 19, 2018. An opening reception for the exhibition will be held on February 1, 2018 between 3:30 and 5:00 pm at the Treetop Gallery. For more information and printable submission packets, please visit mariposaartscouncil.org or contact phillips@mariposaartscouncil.org or Mariposa County Arts Council at (209) 966-3155, 5009 Highway 140, Mariposa, CA 95338.
The MARIPOSA COUNTY ARTS COUNCIL, INC. is an incorporated not-for-profit organization, created to promote and support all forms of the cultural arts, for all ages, throughout Mariposa County and is funding in part by Mariposa County, the California Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Comments