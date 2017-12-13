Providing emergency firewood to the needy

The Knights of Columbus, Manna House and some community volunteers are providing emergency firewood for needy Mountain Area residents during the chilly winter season.
George Waynar, Knights coordinator, schedules a group of seven-to-nine men, typically on Saturday mornings. The work begins with a prayer, followed by a three-to-four hour session of splitting log rounds and cutting wood pallet for kindling. Coffee and donuts are usually offered at break time.
Mary and Glenn Bowman of Manna House not only provide and man two splitters, but distribute to pre-screened requesters. The primary activity site is located at Our Lady of Sierra Catholic Church in Oakhurst, and a second site recently started up in Coarsegold. Tony Tucker also provides distribution from Coarsegold. Art Signs of Oakhurst donates large heavy-duty tarps to protect and cover the wood stacks prior to distribution.
“The prevailing mood is that we’re glad to serve our fellow man in need,” Waynar said.
Qualified requesters in need of firewood can call Manna House at (559) 683-6262. Volunteers wanting to join the splitting teams can call George Wayner at (559) 658-7763.
