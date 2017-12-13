Community View - Dec. 14 edition

This is the final weekend to catch Golden Chain Theatre’s musical variety show, Believe in Christmas. The setting is a small town radio station on Christmas Eve night in 1945. Shows this Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., with the last showing this Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets available at www.goldenchaintheatre.org, or (559) 683-7112.
Steve Montalto
Special to Sierra Star
Jordan Michel as George Bailey with a few of the It’s a Wonderful Life cast. In it’s final weekend, the Christmas classic can be seen at the Sierra Pines Church, 7 p.m., Dec. 15 and 16. Tickets run $14 for adults, $12 for seniors (60+), $10 for children 10 and under. Sierra Pines Church is located at 40855 Covey Court in Oakhurst. Details: www.wonderfullifetickets.com.
Submitted Photo
Sierra Tel held it’s annual Service Awards banquet at Tenaya Lodge Dec. 9, with nearly 30 employees being honored for their many years of service to the company. Four honorees were, from left, Linda Burton (40 years), Norma Burnett (30 years), Jeff Busto (40 years) and Lynn Forleo (35 years). Other 30 year employees were Kirk Smith and Judi Thomas. Twenty year employees included Cass Adelsbach, Elvira Costa, Allan Davis, Pam Fairbanks, Matthew Haynes, Jennifer Nokes, Cyndi Sanchez and Will Wright.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
The 38-member Yosemite High School Concert Choir, with piano accompanist Karen Shelton, performed Carol of the Bells and Something Told the Wild Geese during the YHS Music Department’s Dec. 5 Winter concert at Mountain Christian Center. The choir was conducted by Francisco Marquez.
Steve Montalto
Special to Sierra Star