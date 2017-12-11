YHS Mock Trail team’s victory advances them to state competition

On Sat. Dec. 9, at the Honorable Edward P. Moffet Madera County Mock Trail Competition and after three days of heated courtroom battles, Yosemite High School claimed the championship.
The Mock Trial is a simulation of a court case with high school students acting as attorneys, witnesses, clerks and bailiffs. This year students tried the fictional case People vs. Davidson. Casey Davidson was on trial for murder after a violent clash with an extremist at a political rally.
With the help of coaches Andrew Curtin, Deborah Brown and local attorney Bernie McGoldrick Badger team members Marianna Adelizi, William Bates, Macy Bazzar, Hope Byars, Jerome Garcellano, Natalie Guynn, Noah Jennings, Linea Leinau, Maya Magdaleno, Sophia McGoldrick, Amber Persson, Izzy Peter, Leslie Ramirez, Jasmine Tanoury, Maddie Washburn, Abigail Williams prepared diligently for the win.
According to teacher and coach Andrew Curtin our Badgers came ready.
“It was exciting to watch the student’s progress over the weeks. The amount of effort and hard work they put into this was astounding. I knew we had a good shot,” remarked Curtin.
Their win was not with out hurdles or grievances. At the last minute a few team members dropped out due to scheduling conflicts, but overnight a number of students stepped up and nailed their role.
After a stellar two day performance, coincidence came back to haunt YHS’s team. As the team entered a sudden death round, a coin toss was lost to Liberty High School. Liberty won the upper hand by being able to chose between their Defense or Prosecution Team to compete in the round.
Last year, despite entering the final round with a multiple point lead, the Badgers lost the same coin toss to Liberty. To this day they believe it cost them the 2016 championship title.
After the team was able to shrug off the bad memory, YHS’ Defense Team took to court. They closed the session with a 19 point lead, taking the win.
Yosemite High School has competed for all 34 years of competition in Madera and have now won 27 times.
YHS’ trail team was not alone in Badger victories, Saturday. Leslie Ramirez, competing as a Courtroom Artist, took first place for a scene she sketched during trail.
The Trail Team and artist, Ramirez ,will represent Madera County at the state competition March 16-18, 2018 in Orange County. The team will resume practice in January.
“We are pleased to have a student artist represent Madera County at the state competition and we wish all of the students the best of luck during the next round of competition.” said Dr. Cecilia Massetti, Madera County Superintendent of Schools.
Yosemite Award Recipients:
☆Isabella Peter, Outstanding Cleark
☆Jasmine Tanoury, Outstanding Prosecution Attorney
☆Amber Persson, Outstanding Prosecution Attorney
☆Sophia McGoldrick, Outstanding Prosecution Pretrial Attorney
☆Linnea Leinau, Outstanding Bailiff
☆Abigail Williams, Outstanding Defense Attorney
☆Amber Persson, Outstanding Defense Pretrial Attorney
☆Sophia McGoldrick, Outstanding Defense Witness
☆Jerome Garcellano, Honorable Mention Prosecution Attorney
☆Mia Adelezzi, Honorable Mention Defense Attorney
Comments