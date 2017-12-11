Lady Badgers dominate in winning Hoover Tournament, Fries scores 88 points in four games, named MVP

The Yosemite High girls basketball team won four games including the Championship game against Sierra Pacific, 58-36, in the Roosevelt Holiday Tournament this past weekend. Team members include, back row from left, Lily Webb, Grace Fries, Sophie McGoldrick, Allison Bernardi, Siena Oswald, Hailey Rich, Linnea Leinau, front row from left, Kelsey Montalto and Lilly Graffigna. Fries scored 88 points in the four Yosemite wins, earning her tournament MVP honors. Both Rich and Graffigna were named to the All-Tournament Team. Submitted Photo