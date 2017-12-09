Random shootings trigger Madera Sheriffs to ask for public’s help

Dec. 9, The Madera County Sheriff’s Office and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are investigating possibly related reports of vehicles being struck by gunfire on public roadways. Between November 27, 2017 and December 7, 2017, there have been four separate reports of vehicles being struck by gunfire while driving. Two occurred in Fresno County and two occurred in Madera County. Only one case resulted in a person suffering injuries.
Around 6:45 am on November 27, 2017, a vehicle traveling on Madera Ave. (Hwy. 145) near Avenue 8 ½ in Madera County was struck by gunfire. No one in the vehicle was injured.
Around 4:30 pm on December 1, 2017, a vehicle and its driver were traveling on N. Dickenson Ave. near W. Shields Ave. in Fresno County and were struck by gunfire. The woman called law enforcement and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Around 4:30 pm on December 4, 2017, a vehicle traveling on Madera Ave. (Hwy. 145) near W. Barstow Ave. in Fresno County was struck by gunfire. No one in the vehicle was injured.
Around 6:45 am on December 7, 2017, a vehicle traveling on Madera Ave. (Hwy. 145) near Avenue 6 in Madera County was struck by gunfire. No one in the vehicle was injured.
Detectives do not have a clear description of the suspect(s) or their vehicle(s). The common thread in all reports is the victims said they heard a loud bangs or noise as another vehicle passed them, going the opposite direction on the roadway.
Madera County Sheriff’s detectives and Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives are colloborating to identify the suspects. Both offices are warning the public about these incidents and the locations in which they occurred. We encourage all drivers to pay attention to their surroundings wherever they are and immediately report any suspecious persons or incidents, including possible gunfire on the roadways. There is not an obvious common nexus between the incidents and they appear to possibly be random.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Comments